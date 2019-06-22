INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Important July Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits – EQBK, XENT and JMIA

PHILADELPHIA, June 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that shareholder class action lawsuits have been filed against:



Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

A shareholder class action complaint has been filed against Equity Bancshares, Inc. ("Equity Bancshares") on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's stock between May 11, 2018 and April 22, 2019. Equity Bancshares investors may, no later than July 15, 2019 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information about the Equity Bancshares action, or to learn how to participate in the action, please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/equity-bancshares-inc/ .

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

A shareholder class action complaint has been filed against Intersect ENT, Inc. ("Intersect") on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's stock between August 1, 2018 and May 6, 2019. Intersect investors may, no later than July 15, 2019 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information about the Intersect action, or to learn how to participate in the action, please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/intersect-ent-inc/ .

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

A shareholder class action complaint has been filed against Jumia Technologies AG ("Jumia") on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's American Depository Shares between April 12, 2019 and May 9, 2019. Jumia investors may, no later than July 15, 2019 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information about the Jumia action, or to learn how to participate in the action, please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/jumia-technologies-ag/ .

