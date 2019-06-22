Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Pintec Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: PT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Pintec Technology Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PT) on behalf of Pintec Investors. Our investigation concerns the Company and its officers' possible violations of the federal securities laws.



In October 2018, Pintec completed its initial public offering ("IPO") in which it sold more than 3.7 million American Depositary Shares (or "ADSs") at $11.88 per share.

On April 30, 2019, the Company disclosed that it could not timely file its 2018 annual report, its first filing on Form 20-F since it went public. Since the IPO, Pintec's stock has traded as low as $2.80 per share, significantly below the $11.88 offering price.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.