Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of July 15 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AAC Holdings, Inc. – AAC

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) from March 8, 2017 through April 15, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for AAC investors under the federal securities laws.



To join the AAC class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/aac-holdings-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AAC's internal controls over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures were inadequate to accurately reflect adjustments related to estimates for accounts receivable, provision for doubtful accounts, and revenue; (2) AAC consequently misstated financial and operating results in its annual reports for fiscal years 2016 and 2017, as well as all quarterly reports throughout 2017 and 2018; (3) accordingly, those reports could not be relied upon, requiring AAC to restate the financial and operating results reflected therein; and (4) as a result, AAC's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 15, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

