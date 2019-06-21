DEADLINE ALERT - Sprint Corporation (S) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 21, 2019

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sprint Corporation ("Sprint" or the "Company") (NYSE:S) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Sprint securities between January 31, 2019 and April 16, 2019, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/s.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the number of net postpaid subscriber additions in its Form 10-Q filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the period ending December 31, 2018 (the "10-Q"). Specifically, the Company highlighted in the 10-Q that it had made 309,000 total postpaid net additions – but failed to disclose that these increases were driven by free lines offered to Sprint customers.

On April 15, 2019, in a letter filed with the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC"), Sprint disclosed that the data in the 10-Q was "incomplete" and "not a substitute for a realistic analysis of the key factors that are most probative of Sprint's overall competitive position and prospects" since some of the cited subscriber additions did not represent new Sprint customers.

