CallMiner, Sitel Group and Holiday Inn Club Vacations to Spearhead Speed to CX Intelligence Discussion at Customer Contact Week 2019

CallMiner, the leading provider of speech and customer engagement analytics solutions, will be partnering with customers Sitel Group and Holiday Inn Club Vacations to lead the conversation around the use of customer experience (CX) intelligence at Customer Contact Week in Las Vegas, June 24 – 28 at the Mirage Hotel and Casino.



Joined by Sitel Group—a finalist for the 2019 CCW BPO of the Year—as well as hospitality industry leader Holiday Inn Club Vacations, CallMiner's sessions will kick off Tuesday, June 25 with master-class level workshop #9, "Accelerate Speed to CX Intelligence with AI and Automated Interaction Analytics", from 2:15 – 4:45 p.m. in the Montego AF Room of the Mirage Event Center. In addition to their joint presentation, CallMiner will be hosting a "Meet the Customer" series at their booth (#213) on Thursday, June 27 from 9:20 – 10:40 a.m. During this time, representatives from both Sitel Group and Holiday Inn Club Vacations will be available to discuss specific applications, use cases and business outcomes of speech analytics technology.

Following the customer meet and greet, CallMiner will also be conducting podcast interviews with Sitel Group's VP of Analytics and Client Insights Cristopher Kuehl and Holiday Inn Club Vacations' Ohmela Seegolam and Jose Montalvo to discuss CCW's trending topics and address specific questions around their use of CX intelligence. These podcasts will be made available to the public following the event for those that will not be in attendance.

Finally, CallMiner will be the exclusive exhibitor host with its signature Moscow Mule bar during the "One for the Road" cocktail reception on Wednesday, June 26 between 6:40 – 8:00 p.m. in the main exhibition hall. Be sure to stop by and see what the hype is all about.

About CallMiner

CallMiner empowers organizations of any size to extract and take action on intelligence from customer interactions for improving customer experience, sales, marketing, and compliance, as well as agent and customer engagement center performance. Highlighted by multiple customer achievement awards, including eight Speech Technology implementation awards in the past six years. For more information, visit www.callminer.com.





About CCW

Started in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW is the world's largest customer contact event series. With the balance of conference and expo, CCW is the place where customer care, CX, and contact center leaders come together. In 2018 we introduced our new look as Customer Contact Week.

