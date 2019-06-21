Market Overview

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Kingstone Companies, Inc. – KINS

Globe Newswire  
June 21, 2019 10:15am   Comments
NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) from March 14, 2018 through April 29, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Kingstone investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Kingstone class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/kingstone-companies-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kingstone did not adequately follow industry best practices related to claims handling; (2) as a result, the Company did not record sufficient claims reserves; (3) the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; and (4) defendants' positive statements about Kingstone's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 11, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

