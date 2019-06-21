AdvantAge Ontario Welcomes New Minister of Long-Term Care

Toronto, Ontario, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AdvantAge Ontario CEO, Lisa Levin, welcomes the appointment of Merilee Fullerton as Ontario's new Minister of Long-Term Care.



"I congratulate Minister Fullerton and wish her all the best in this new and very important portfolio," said Levin. Ontario can and should be the greatest place in the world to grow old. The addition of this new cabinet position signals that this government is putting a priority on seniors' care."



The Association has urged the government to get back to basics – people to provide care and places to provide it – and acknowledges the steps taken over the past year to increase capacity with its commitment to build 30,000 new beds over ten years and to tackle hallway health care.



"We have put together a plan for how we can ensure better care for Ontario's seniors," Levin added "Our solutions include a comprehensive health human resources strategy, support for new models of care, and reducing the regulatory overhead on long term care homes. Our members have deep experience and expertise in delivering innovative, person-centred seniors' care and we look forward to working closely with Minister Fullerton to improve long term care for our aging population."



AdvantAge Ontario also congratulates Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott. "Over the past year, we have built a strong relationship with Minister Elliott," said Levin. "We are looking forward to continuing to work closely with her to push forward our shared goals of improving life for older Ontarians and ending hallway healthcare."



AdvantAge Ontario is the trusted voice for senior care for 100 years. We are community-based, not-for-profit organizations dedicated to supporting the best possible aging experience.



