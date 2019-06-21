Parcel Pending Showcases Locker Solutions at National Apartment Association's Apartmentalize Show

IRVINE, Calif., June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending , the global leader of package delivery solutions with over 1.5 million packages successfully delivered monthly in over 48 states and Canada, will showcase its locker solutions at booth #1385 at the National Apartment Association's Apartmentalize tradeshow taking place June 26-28 in Denver.

"We're in the business of solving package management issues, and we do so successfully by pioneering savvy and effective locker solutions. They're built with some of our most technologically-advanced features to date, including durable 15" UV resistant screens, infrared package sensors, package scanners, cloud-based security cameras, and powder-coated steel that protects packages from the sun, rain, snow and wind," explained Lori A. Torres, Parcel Pending CEO.

The way Parcel Pending works is simple. Recipients are instantly notified when they have a delivery by text, email, or our mobile app. Once received, the recipient can pick up the package using the unique code provided in the notification, or by using the new intelligent mobile app. Property managers do not need to sign for packages, sort them, or distribute them to recipients. Parcel Pending lockers make it safe, secure, fast and easy for residents to retrieve their packages.

Parcel Pending was founded by Lori A. Torres in 2013 to provide effective package management solutions to property managers, residents and couriers alike. With over 25 years of real estate experience, Torres truly understood the diverse needs of property owners, property managers, couriers and residents. As a result, she was able to conceptualize and develop completely customizable indoor, outdoor and refrigerated electronic lockers providing seamless package management solutions for multifamily communities, commercial office buildings, retailers and universities throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Today, Parcel Pending is the global package management industry leader in the multifamily, commercial, retail and universities space with 170 employees and customers across North America. Parcel Pending enables property owners and managers to increase responsiveness to residents, provide better service, gain competitive advantage and concurrently reduce operating costs.

Visit Parcel Pending booth #1385 to learn more about their locker solutions.

For more information, visit www.parcelpending.com.

About Parcel Pending

Parcel Pending is the world's largest secure parcel locker provider with over 25 million packages safely and securely delivered. Parcel Pending combines 100% Always-On Customer Service, electronic lockers and mobile applications to improve the customer experience, while reducing operating costs. Parcel Pending markets to homebuilders, multifamily communities, commercial office buildings, retailers and universities throughout North America and Canada. More information is available by calling 844-312-9101 or at www.parcelpending.com.