Storagevault Announces Quarterly Dividend for Q2 2019

Globe Newswire  
June 21, 2019 7:30am   Comments
TORONTO, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("StorageVault" or the "Corporation") (SVI-TSX-V) announced today that a quarterly dividend of $0.002627 per common share ("Common Share") will be payable on July 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on June 28, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of June 27, 2019. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 199 storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. StorageVault owns 149 of these locations plus over 4,600 portable storage units representing over 8 million rentable square feet.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205
ir@storagevaultcanada.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

