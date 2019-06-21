Press release – No. 15 / 2019

Zealand Pharma introduces new website to support people living with short bowel syndrome

LivingWithSBS.com is a new website with information about short bowel syndrome, drawing from experiences shared by SBS patients to support others living with the disease



Zealand Pharma is dedicated to supporting people living with SBS by also developing next generation peptide therapeutics and working to continuously improve the standard of care





Copenhagen, June 21, 2019 – Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand") (NASDAQ:ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today launched a new website dedicated to supporting people with short bowel syndrome (SBS).

The website leverages the stories and experiences of several patients and their families, as a way to focus on key aspects of living with SBS. Elements of personal insight, what to expect from available medical care and inspiration for achieving intestinal rehabilitation are intended to help SBS patients improve management of the disease for a better everyday quality of life.

Medical contributors includes Professor David F. Mercer, MD, PhD, University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha), and Professor Kishore R. Iyer, MBBS, FRCS, the Mount Sinai Hospital (New York). These field experts provide educational disease information, including explanation of the circumstances arising from short bowel disease and available treatment options.

"The rarity of SBS makes it an ‘orphan disease'. Medical expertise in SBS is in short supply, and desperate patients and their families often end up going from pillar to post, searching for expert teams. Our aim is to empower patients to talk with their medical teams, to continuously improve the treatment and management options for living with short bowel syndrome," said Professor Kishore R. Iyer, MBBS, FRCS, from the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. "When someone has SBS, their entire family lives and copes with the disease. We want to extend resources and support to this entire community, and LivingWithSBS.com can help as a launch point."

"Launching the new website, LivingWithSBS.com, is an ideal way to connect members of the short bowel syndrome community," said Michael Hall, Senior Vice President of Clinical and Medical Affairs at Zealand Pharma. "The personal stories shared by people living with SBS reveal the extreme burdens of the disease, while also offering support and encouragement for other patients and their families to seek optimal management and treatment."

Visit LivingWithSBS.com to learn more about short bowel syndrome, and hear the stories from several patients and their families who successfully manage the disease in everyday life.





About short bowel syndrome (SBS)

SBS is a complex chronic and severe condition associated with reduced or complete loss of intestinal function. Many patients have to be connected to infusion lines and pumps every day, which pose significant restrictions on their ability to engage in daily activities. In addition, they are at risk of experiencing a number of serious and life-threatening complications such as sepsis, blood clots, liver damage and renal impairment.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand's current pipeline of internal product candidates focus on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Zealand's portfolio also includes two clinical license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and pre-clinical license collaboration with Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Glostrup), Denmark. For further information about the Company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com or follow Zealand on LinkedIn or Twitter @ZealandPharma.

