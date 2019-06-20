CAPREIT Continues to Modernize its Property Portfolio

TORONTO, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") (TSX:CAR) announced today that it has acquired a brand new, purpose-built luxury rental apartment property in Langley, British Columbia. The building comprises of 98 suites containing a mix of bachelor, one, two, and three-bedroom suites. The luxury property has been professionally designed with high ceilings, condo-standard finishes and state-of-the-art amenities. The building is near transit, shopping, schools, parks and recreation facilities, as well as other CAPREIT properties, adding further size and scale to CAPREIT's Vancouver regional office. CAPREIT paid $39.0 million for the property, funded by its Acquisition and Operating credit facility, which will subsequently be partially repaid by a CMHC-insured mortgage.



"This acquisition is another example of how we are modernizing our property portfolio with the addition of new and recently constructed properties that offer residents the facilities and amenities driving demand in today's rental markets," commented Mark Kenney, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We also continue to evaluate the purchase of older buildings where we can add significant value through our capital investment and proven sales and marketing programs."

