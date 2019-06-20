Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Boston Scientific Corporation

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming June 24, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Boston Scientific Corporation ("Boston Scientific" or the "Company") (NYSE: BSX) investors who purchased securities between February 26, 2015 and April 16, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com

On April 16, 2019, the Company was ordered by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") to stop selling and distributing its surgical mesh products. According to the FDA, the Company had "not demonstrated a reasonable assurance of safety and effectiveness for these devices."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $2.90 per share, more than 7%, over the following two trading sessions to close at $34.91 per share on April 17, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Boston Scientific's surgical mesh products indicated for the transvaginal repair of POP were unsafe; (2) accordingly, Boston Scientific's continued marketing and sales of these devices in the United States was unlikely to be sustainable; (3) separately, the Company had sold vaginal mesh implants containing counterfeit or adulterated resin products imported from China; (4) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or government investigations; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Boston Scientific securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than June 24, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

