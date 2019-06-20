Market Overview

NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
June 20, 2019 3:30pm   Comments
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPX: NECB) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per common share.  The dividend will be paid on or about August 2, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 5, 2019.

NorthEast Community Bancorp, MHC (the "MHC"), the Company's majority stockholder, having previously received the requisite regulatory non-objection, has determined to waive receipt of the quarterly dividend.

NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank.  NorthEast Community Bank is a New York State chartered savings bank that operates five full-service branches in New York State and three full-service branches in Massachusetts and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York.

Contact:
Kenneth A. Martinek
Chairman and CEO
Telephone:  (914) 684-2500

