Lantronix to Offer Its Latest Wireless Embedded Gateway Innovation for Industrial IoT Applications at Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that it will be sampling its xPico 270 embedded IoT gateway and combo Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module at Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference.



Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference (ETC), in the largest embedded and IoT market in North America and is co-located with Sensors Expo & Conference , the largest North American event to focus on sensors and connectivity. Lantronix will be showcasing its IoT modules and gateways to an audience of attendees focused on embedded systems, IoT, edge computing, Artificial Intelligence and more at the McEnery Conference Center in San Jose, Ca – June 25-27, 2019.

"Lantronix is excited to show our cutting-edge products to embedded designers and developers of next-generation connected products as well as the wider IoT industry," said Jonathan Shipman, Vice President of Strategy at Lantronix. "Attendees will have a chance to view and sample our new xPico 270 embedded IoT gateway. This module can provide the performance, security features, and flexibility needed to power the next generation of IoT applications, and we're excited to showcase its capabilities, and those of our other solutions, at this important event."

The xPico 270 embedded IoT gateway is a combo dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth gateway in a module form factor. It supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi standard (also known as Wi-Fi 5) that is ideal for IoT applications that require the best wireless performance and need to be deployed within wireless networks of today and in the future. The production-ready embedded firmware included in the xPico 270 allows OEMs to quickly add robust dual-band industrial Wi-Fi, dual mode Bluetooth, serial interface, and Ethernet network connectivity with enterprise security into their connected devices. Like the other products in the xPico 200 family, xPico 270 comes pre-tested and pre-integrated with MACH10® Global Device Management and incorporates InfiniShield™ – Lantronix's comprehensive device security framework that includes secure boot technology. The xPico 270 modules and evaluation kits will be available for order from Lantronix and its worldwide distribution partners later this summer.

Also, our VP of Strategy, Jonathan Shipman, will be speaking at the Embedded Technologies Theater on Wednesday, June 26 at 10:55 AM PDT on "Security in the Age of IoT." At our booth, Lantronix will host demonstrations and discussions that exemplify the latest in embedded product and technology advances. Lantronix will be exhibiting its solutions at booth #1837.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets. Our mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT solutions that enable companies to dramatically simplify the creation, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing secure access to data for applications and people.

With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling our customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Our connectivity solutions are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including industrial, medical, security, transportation, retail, financial, environmental, and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.﻿

Lantronix Media Contact: Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact: Gail Kathryn Miller Jeremy Whittaker Corporate Marketing & Chief Financial Officer Communications Manager investors@lantronix.com media@lantronix.com 949-453-7241 949-453-7158 Lantronix Sales: sales@lantronix.com Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990 Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744 Asia Pacific + 852 3428-2338 China + 86 21-6237-8868 Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201 India +91 994-551-2488

© 2019 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix, xPico and MACH10 are registered trademarks, and InfiniShield is a trademark of Lantronix Inc. Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance. The Bluetooth word mark is a registered trademark owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.