GlobalTranz Chief Technology Officer to Lead Innovation-Focused Panel at Industry-Leading Event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers, today announced that chief technology officer, Greg Carter will be moderating a session, "Maximizing Today's Supply Chain Technology" at SMC's Connections 2019 event on Monday, June 24 in Colorado Springs.



Carter has been selected to moderate a panel of industry-leading CEOs due to his more than 25 years of experience in product development and technology leadership. The panel will cover how to maximize existing supply chain technology to boost productivity and untapped efficiencies. Panelists include Mitch Wesely, CEO of 3Gtms, Joe Juliano, President and CEO of MercuryGate, and Steven Ludvigson, CEO of Cerasis.

Connections is an annual event focused on dissecting the current state of the supply chain industry and making predictions for the year ahead, with conversations focusing on regulations, advancing technology and inspiring the next generation of supply chain leaders.

"This panel will provide attendees with actionable insights to help them get the most out of their logistics technology," said Greg Carter, Chief Technology Officer. "I am honored to lead a discussion with such an esteemed panel of experts."

Ranked the 8th largest freight brokerage in the US by Transport Topics and voted an Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL for 2018, GlobalTranz is driving strong results with 25,000+ customers through technology innovation, a network of 34,000+ carriers, transformative M&A, creative solutions and superior customer service delivered by the best people in the industry.

