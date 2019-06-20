Peritoneal Dialysis Market to Reach US$ 6,077.2 Mn by 2025, with a CAGR of 6.9% | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights

Pune, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising prevalence of end stage renal disease and surge in demand for home dialysis treatment are anticipated to drive the global Peritoneal Dialysis Market, finds Fortune Business Insights in a new study. The study is titled "Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2025." According to the study, the global Peritoneal Dialysis Market will rise at 6.9% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 6,077.2 Mn by 2025 from US$ 3,589.9 Mn.

The automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) segment emerged as the most attractive therapy type in the past. It is one of the preferred types of renal replacement treatment among people suffering from end-stage renal diseases. In 2015, National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) published an article, which stated that about 60% of the patients in the U.S., diagnosed with peritoneal dialysis prefer APD rather than other treatment methods, while the number of people opting for APD in Europe is 50%. This is because of the recent advancements in the technology, increasing popularity of the cycler, and new product developments that APD is further expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.





Rising Preference for Dialysis Treatment at Home to Drive Market

The global Peritoneal Dialysis Market is witnessing growth due to several reasons. One of the major factors propelling demand for the market is the increasing geriatric population and their vulnerability towards chronic disorders such as hypertension, diabetes, and kidney disorders. Besides recent advancements in technology, patients are likely to opt for peritoneal dialysis due to the rise in their disposable income and increasing willingness to spend on advanced treatments. The above factors all help the Peritoneal Dialysis Market exhibit a steady growth in the future.

Other factors driving the global Peritoneal Dialysis Market are the increasing prevalence of end stage renal disease (ESRD), and the increasing demand for dialysis treatment at home setup. Moreover, peritoneal dialysis offers advantages such as needle free treatment, portability, few dietary restrictions, and lower treatment cost as compared to hemodialysis, that are further increasing its potentiality for better results in the future. Thus, the market for peritoneal dialysis is likely to witness progressive growth rates owing to factors mentioned above in the near future.

On the flipside, there are certain risks associated with peritoneal dialysis such as risk of infection, hernia, weight gain, peritonitis, and others. These concerns may cause hinder the growth of the market to an extent.

Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant on Account of Better Growth Opportunities from Developed Nations

The number of people affected by renal problems is increasing by the day, especially in under developed or developing areas with limited access to healthcare facilities. The launch of awareness programs by governments of such nations are helping the market for peritoneal dialysis to gain more traction. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a faster rate due to the advent of new technology, and increasing number of healthcare and medical centers in the region. In 2017, Asia Pacific generated a revenue of US$ 1,194.1 Mn owing to the rising adoption of peritoneal dialysis in the developing nations of China and India. Government support and adequate reimbursement policies will help the market in the region to emerge dominant during the forecast period.





Major players are investing huge sums into research and development programs for the discovery of better therapeutic options. New product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and other strategies adopted by market players will help the market to generate more revenues in the near future.





Key Companies Mentioned in Report

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Medtronic

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Glomeria Therapeutics

Poly Medicure Ltd.

Cook Medical Inc.

CardioMed Supplies Inc.

Medical Components, Inc.

Other players





https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/peritoneal-dialysis-market-100089





