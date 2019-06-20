Market Overview

Stitch Fix to Present at the Wells Fargo "Bricks to Clicks" Digital Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 20, 2019 8:30am   Comments
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that Paul Yee, CFO of Stitch Fix, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo "Bricks to Clicks" Digital Conference in New York on Thursday, June 27 at 12:50 P.M. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at https://investors.stitchfix.com.

About Stitch Fix, Inc.

Stitch Fix is reinventing the shopping experience by delivering one-to-one personalization to our clients, through the combination of data science and human judgment. Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by CEO Katrina Lake. Since our founding, we've helped millions of men, women, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories, hand-selected by Stitch Fix stylists and delivered to our clients' homes.

Investor Contact:
David Pearce
ir@stitchfix.com

