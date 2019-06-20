Market Overview

The Ensign Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.0475 Per Share

Globe Newswire  
June 20, 2019 6:00am
MISSION VIEJO, Calif., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of skilled nursing, rehabilitative care services, home health, home care, hospice care and assisted living companies, today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0475 per share of Ensign common stock, payable on or before July 31, 2019, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2019.

Ensign has been a dividend-paying company since 2002.

About Ensign

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, home health and hospice services and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 254 healthcare facilities, 27 hospice agencies, 26 home health agencies and nine home care businesses in California, Arizona, Texas, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Wisconsin, Kansas, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Wyoming. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.

The Ensign Group, Inc. Logo

