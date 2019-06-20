The Ensign Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.0475 Per Share

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of skilled nursing, rehabilitative care services, home health, home care, hospice care and assisted living companies, today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0475 per share of Ensign common stock, payable on or before July 31, 2019, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2019.



Ensign has been a dividend-paying company since 2002.

