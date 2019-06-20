Cuyahoga Community College Renews JAGGAER's Source to Pay Spend Management Suite

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world's largest independent spend management company, today announces that Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) , has continued its long relationship with JAGGAER, utilizing multiple JAGGAER ONE spend management platform solutions to manage all university wide procurement processes in one place.



Ohio's largest public community college, Tri-C serves more than 55,000 students each year across 190+ certificate and degree programs. Cuyahoga Community College operates a multi-campus college district in Northeast Ohio, with Cuyahoga County as its primary service area; Tri-C serves Cleveland and the surrounding communities.

Tri-C is utilizing JAGGAER ONE spend management modules including Invoicing, Sourcing, Procure to Pay and Contracts. The school discussed their adoption of JAGGAER in 2017 and has enjoyed continued success with the company's solutions.

"Beginning in 2018, Cuyahoga Community College passed a bond levy for $227 million to be used for construction of new buildings and upgrading of existing equipment. As part of those efforts, our department was tasked with performing numerous RFPs to procure millions of dollars of equipment, ranging from Audio Visual, Medical and IT Equipment. Utilizing JAGGAER's Sourcing, we were able to streamline the process and maximize our budget, achieving approximately 10-15% savings on these purchases," said Stephen Hilbert, Executive Director of Supplier Managed Services, Cuyahoga Community College.

Tri-C is a member of the Inter-University Council Purchasing Group of Ohio, frequently called IUC-PG, a purchasing consortium comprised of the purchasing officers of the state institutions of higher education. Founded in 1964, the IUC-PG creates and maintains purchasing agreements for use by its 87 members (the 14 state universities, 15 community colleges, 8 technical colleges and 51 independent educational institutions).

The purpose of the IUC-PG is to achieve standardization of requirements, methods of operation, and to buy at optimum quantity discounts. JAGGAER currently manages over $50 billion in spend for 650+ colleges and campuses in the United States alone, as well as schools in the UK, EU, AU and MENA. JAGGAER also has extensive market penetration with Canadian schools and has been adopted by community colleges and K-12 systems throughout the United States.

REV2019 event happens October 1-3, 2019 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina in San Diego, CA. REV2019's central theme is "Educate – Innovate – Accelerate," and is an expression of the company's vision of enabling customers to achieve their business goals through effective application of tools designed to simplify procurement for any enterprise.

JAGGAER is the world's largest independent spend management company, with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

