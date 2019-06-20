Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Sprint Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Box, Inc. and Cloudera, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Sprint Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Box, Inc. and Cloudera, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S)

Class Period: January 31, 2019 to April 16, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 21, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period defendants misrepresented the number of net postpaid subscriber additions in its Form 10-Q for the period ending December 31, 2018. In a subsequent letter to the Federal Communications Commission, Sprint admitted that its Form 10-Q disclosures were "incomplete" and that the reported net subscriber increase included those offered "free lines."

To learn more about the Sprint class action go to: https://bespc.com/s

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Class Period: February 26, 2015 to April 16, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Boston Scientific's surgical mesh products indicated for the transvaginal repair of POP were unsafe; (2) accordingly, Boston Scientific's continued marketing and sales of these devices in the United States was unlikely to be sustainable; (3) separately, the company had sold vaginal mesh implants containing counterfeit or adulterated resin products imported from China; (4) the foregoing conduct subjected the company to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or government investigations; and (5) as a result, the company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Boston Scientific class action go to: https://bespc.com/bsx

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Class Period: November 28, 2018 to June 3, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company was unable to close large deals within the quarter; (2) that, as a result, the company's revenue would be materially impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Box class action go to: https://bespc.com/box

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Class Period: April 28, 2017 to June 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, the Defendants failed to disclose adverse facts pertaining to Cloudera's business, operations, and financial condition, which were known to or recklessly disregarded by Defendants. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Cloudera was finding it increasingly difficult to identify large enterprises interested in adopting the Company's Hadoop-based platform; (ii) Cloudera needed to expend an increasing amount of capital on sales and marketing activities to generate new revenues; (iii) Cloudera had materially diminished sales opportunities and prospects and could not generate annual positive cash flows for the foreseeable future; (iv) the primary motivation for the Company's merger with Hortonworks was to generate growth through the acquisition of Hortonworks' existing customers (as opposed to obtaining them organically); and (v) that the purported synergies and other benefits of the merger with Hortonworks were materially overstated.

To learn more about the Cloudera class action go to: https://bespc.com/cldr

