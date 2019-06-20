5-Day INVVY Deadline Alert: Hagens Berman Reminds Indivior (INVVY) Investors of June 24th Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Lost $60,000+ to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys, reminds investors that the Lead Plaintiff deadline is June 24, 2019 in the class action, Van Dorp v. Indivior PLC et al., No. 2:19-cv-10792, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.



If you purchased of otherwise acquired Indivior securities between March 10, 2015 and April 9, 2019 (the "Class Period") and suffered losses in excess of $60,000 you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case. Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/INVVY

or contact Reed Kathrein by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

INVVY@hbsslaw.com .

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors by concealing: (1) Indivior and its executives engaged in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film; (2) Indivior illegally obtained billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs; and, (3) as a result of Defendants' misconduct, Indivior would face felony charges.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Indivior should consider their options to help in an investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email INVVY@hbsslaw.com .

