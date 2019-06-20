INVESTIGATION ALERT FOR CTSH, PETQ, AND EROS: Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in CTSH, PETQ, and EROS to the Firm's Investigation of Potential Disclosure Violations, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in CTSH , PETQ and EROS to the firm's investigations into possible disclosure violations.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Relevant Period: Dec. 21, 2018 - May 2, 2019

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cognizant securities between December 21, 2018 and May 2, 2019, suffered losses

On May 2, 2019, Cognizant and senior management (1) announced disappointing Q1 2019 financial results, and (2) slashed the Company's 2019 revenue outlook. In response, the price of Cognizant shares significantly fell on May 3, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses, whether certain current and former executives knew or should have known that the February 6, 2019 and earlier guidance was not executable due to weaknesses within the core Financial Services and Healthcare segments, and whether investors may have been misled," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Relevant Period: Securities acquired before April 30, 2019

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PetIQ securities before April 30, 2019, suffered losses

On April 30, 2019, an investment analyst published a report questioning certain accounting, PetIQ's dependence on access to manufacturer rebates, and the background of certain senior executives. In response, the price of PetIQ shares significantly declined during intraday trading.

"We're focused on investors' losses, the matters raised by Spruce Point, and whether investors may have been misled," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Eros International Plc. (NYSE:EROS)

Relevant Period: Securities acquired before June 7, 2019

If you purchased or otherwise acquired EROS securities before June 7, 2019, suffered losses

On June 5, 2019, Eros's Indian subsidiary's debt suffered a severe downgrade due to "ongoing delays/default in debt servicing due to a slowdown in collection from debtors." Then, on June 7, 2019, Hindenburg Research released a report explaining that the credit downgrade was due to "multiple undisclosed related-party transactions that appear designed to hide receivables," and that "a significant portion of Eros's receivables don't exist."

This news caused Eros's shares to lose over 55% of its value in just two trading sessions, wiping out $250 million in market capitalization.

"We're focused on investors' losses, the accuracy of Eros's financial reporting, and whether investors may have been misled," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., PetIQ Inc., and Eros International Plc. should consider their options to help in the investigations or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

