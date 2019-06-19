South Mountain Merger Corp. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Mountain Merger Corp. (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 22,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "SMMCU". Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "SMMC" and "SMMCW", respectively.



South Mountain Merger Corp. was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus its search for a target business in the fintech industry.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,375,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The public offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by telephone at (800) 831-9146.

A registration statement relating to the securities has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contacts:

South Mountain Merger Corp.

www.SMmergercorp.com

Charles B. Bernicker

cbernicker@smmergercorp.com

(646) 446-2700



