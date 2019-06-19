Stopping the Global Spread of "US Versus Them" Division -- Ashoka building an "Everyone a Changemaker" movement

Arlington, VA, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Why is income inequality increasing everywhere? Why is the division of "us versus them" politics alsofast spreading across the globe?



Value now comes from contributing to and adapting to change, not from repetitively applying a skill.The game has changed. If you're ready to play baseball but the game is now chess, you are out.



The "everyone a changemaker" movement Ashoka helps lead takes on this "the new inequality".This June 22 and 23 is the public launch of this global movement in the U.S. Powerful movement partners(education unions, universities, publishers, and others) ally with powerful changemaker young people(teen) co-leaders to help everyone move to a new definition of what constitutes success in growing up (andtherefore in parenting and education).



"In any century, the ability of young people to make change is the greatest gift to humanity.Changemakers will be tremendous contributors in a fourth industrial revolution era" commented Siva Kumari,the Director General of the International Baccalaureate.



"Every community needs changemakers to lead us to our higher angels" said Randi Weingarten,President of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT).



On Saturday, the following highly experienced panelists will choose a cohort of U.S. Ashoka YoungChangemakers to help lead the movement. (The candidates have already passed several prior reviews,including by Ashoka Young Changemakers from Brazil, India, and Indonesia). The panel members are:



Tom Edsall, New York Times Columnist

Columnist Al From, Founder and former CEO of the Democratic Leadership Council

Bill Galston, Chair in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution; columnist at The Wall Street Journal ; and former White House leader for Education Reform

; and former White House leader for Education Reform Siva Kumari, Director General of the International Baccalaureate

Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT)

