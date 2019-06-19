Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

CBTX, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
June 19, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
Share:

HOUSTON, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX), the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas N.A., today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.10 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 1, 2019.

About CBTX, Inc.

CBTX, Inc. is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., a $3.3 billion asset bank, offering commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.  Visit www.communitybankoftx.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors, including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed or furnished by CBTX, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statement and CBTX, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made.

Investor Relations:
James L. Sturgeon
281.325.5013
investors@CBoTX.com

Media Contact:
Ashley Warren
713.210.7622
awarren@CBoTX.com

CBTX Inc_RGB.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga