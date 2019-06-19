KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Kingstone Companies, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Kingstone Companies, Inc. ("Kingstone" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:KINS) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Kingstone between March 14, 2018 and April 29, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

that the Company did not adequately follow industry best practices related to claims handling;



that, as a result, the Company did not record sufficient claims reserves;



that the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; and



that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On April 29, 2019, the Company disclosed a $2.5 million charge to its claims case reserves and a $2.5 million charge to its incurred but not reported ("IBNR") reserves, based on a "comprehensive review of [the Company's] claims operations." As a result of the charges, the Company "expects to end the full year with a combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses of 88% to 91% and catastrophe losses of 4 to 5 points."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell from $13.68 per share on April 29, 2019 to $11.61 per share on April 30, 2019, a decline of $2.07 per share or 15.13%.

