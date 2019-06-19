Plexus Sets Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date

NEENAH, Wis., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) announced today it will release its fiscal third quarter 2019 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Plexus' management will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Thursday, July 18 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website, plexus.com.



What: Plexus Fiscal 2019 Q3 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast When: Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com or directly at

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ebwmkrun



Conference Call: +1.800.708.4540 with passcode: 48751712

Replay: The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and available via telephone replay at +1.888.843.7419 or +1.630.652.3042 with passcode: 4875 1712

Investor and Media Contact

Heather Beresford

+1.920.751.3612

heather.beresford@plexus.com

About Plexus Corp. – The Product Realization Company

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products in demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product's lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.