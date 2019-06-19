Allsup Offers Medicare Guidance, Education at SHRM19 Annual Conference & Exposition

Belleville, Illinois, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the nation's premier advocacy firm providing guidance on alternative healthcare options for employees and retirees, is exhibiting at the SHRM19 Annual Conference & Exposition set for June 23-26, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Society for Human Resource Management has announced the theme of this year's conference is "Creating Better Workplaces," with a focus on how human resources professionals benefit from a commitment to excellence.



Allsup will be at booth No. 2907, informing attendees about options and opportunities when supporting older employees with healthcare choices, including retirees and those reaching Medicare eligibility at 65. With more Americans staying in the workforce longer, employers have the opportunity to show a commitment to excellence by assisting employees with their choices, which for some may include transitioning from employer health plans to Medicare as a more cost-affordable alternative.



"We're looking forward to sharing with HR professionals details on key advantages their own employees could see as a result of becoming Medicare-eligible," said Tricia Blazier, director of Healthcare Insurance Services at Allsup. "Many employees can and want to continue on their employer plan, especially while working full-time. But it can pay big dividends for some employees to make the move to Medicare—allowing them to discover savings that can go into their retirement fund, rather than toward healthcare coverage."



By helping older employees understand their alternatives when reaching Medicare eligibility, employers provide vital support and assistance with the complexities of the federal insurance program, including complicated enrollment rules and timing requirements that sometimes incur penalties.



Blazier explained that Medicare has become an attractive alternative to employer plans for some employees for reasons including Medicare premiums are stable, Medicare generally offers lower deductibles, out-of-pocket costs may be lower compared with employer plans, and Medicare options may provide more personalized healthcare coverage, especially for employers with one plan type or a limited network.



