PreciseTarget Announces Key Executive Hires and NYC Expansion

BETHESDA, Md., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PreciseTarget , the first data company to help retailers generate higher engagement and revenue by understanding consumer taste data, announced today that it had added key new executives to its leadership, including Liddy Manson as Chief Operating Officer, Will Brown as VP of Sales and Charlie Buckley as VP of Product. In addition to the leadership appointments PreciseTarget also announced the opening of its New York City office, where select staff will be deployed in sales and business development functions.

Liddy Manson joins PreciseTarget with more than a dozen years of experience in high-growth leadership roles. Most recently she served as the Director of the AgingWell Hub at the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business, and prior to that acted as a strategic growth consultant for a variety of nonprofit and for-profit organizations. Manson also co-founded and served as President of BeClose, an aging technology company which was merged with Alarm.com, it's strategic investor, in 2015. Prior to BeClose, Manson spent 15 years in senior leadership roles in interactive media companies.

"I'm very happy to be joining PreciseTarget at this exciting moment," Manson said. "Our innovative approach to understanding consumer taste data has the potential to transform retail marketing by providing the critical insights needed to match customers with items that truly match their taste and buying preferences. I look forward to supporting PreciseTarget on its mission to help retailers overcome consumer data and privacy challenges."

Will Brown joins PreciseTarget following his role as VP of Sales at FuelX, where he helped increase company revenue threefold in 2018. Charlie Buckley joins PreciseTarget from Neustar, where he served for six years as Director of Product Management for that company's UltraViolet and Customer Intelligence product lines.

"Between the energy Liddy, Will and Charlie bring to the leadership team and the opening of our new outpost in New York City, 2019 is shaping up to be a very exciting year for us," said Rob McGovern, CEO of PreciseTarget. "As we prepare to formally announce our new suite of taste-based data products in the coming weeks, we're thrilled to see the culmination of a lot of hard work being supported by Liddy's go-to-market execution and the capabilities of our talented executive team."

About PreciseTarget

PreciseTarget is the leading provider of consumer taste data, enabling personalized experiences that result in more satisfying purchases and more profitable relationships. Based on unmatched data sets of more than 5 billion retailer-provided, SKU-level transactions, along with daily data from more than 200 major retailers, PreciseTarget helps hundreds of retailers improve conversion by more than 50% across channels while fundamentally protecting consumer privacy.

Founded in 2018 by Rob McGovern, the celebrated entrepreneur who founded CareerBuilder, PreciseTarget is committed to helping retailers use consumer taste to acquire new customers, enrich existing customer relationships, and reactivate former customers. Learn more at www.precisetarget.com .

