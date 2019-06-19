SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MBNKF HL AOS RMED: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Metro Bank PLC (OTC:MBNKF)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

Class Period: March 6, 2018 and May 1, 2019

Get additional information about MBNKF: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/metro-bank-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 23, 2019

Class Period: March 19, 2018 and May 8, 2019

Get additional information about HL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/hecla-mining-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3



A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

Class Period: July 26, 2016 and May 16, 2019

Get additional information about AOS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/a-o-smith-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

Class Period: stockholders that purchased Ra Medical securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's September 2018 initial public offering.

Get additional information about RMED: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ra-medical-systems-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com