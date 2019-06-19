Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05650 for each Class A share and $0.05250 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable July 10, 2019 to shareholders on record as at June 28, 2019.

﻿Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on June 28, 2019 will receive a dividend of $0.05650 per share based on the VWAP of $6.78 payable on July 10, 2019. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.



Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $10.81 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.30 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $18.11.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks Investment Management Life Insurance Utilities & Other Bank of Montreal AGF Management Ltd. Great-West Lifeco Inc. BCE Inc. Bank of Nova Scotia CI Financial Corp. Manulife Financial Corporation TransAlta Corp CIBC IGM Financial Inc. Sun Life Financial Inc. TransCanada Corp National Bank of Canada Power Financial Corp. Royal Bank of Canada TMX Group Inc. Toronto-Dominion Bank





Distribution Details Class A Share (PDV) $0.05650 Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.05250 Ex-Dividend Date: June 27, 2019 Record Date: June 28, 2019 Payable Date: July 10, 2019



