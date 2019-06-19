Market Overview

Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

Globe Newswire  
June 19, 2019 9:00am   Comments
TORONTO, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05650 for each Class A share and $0.05250 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable July 10, 2019 to shareholders on record as at June 28, 2019.

﻿Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on June 28, 2019 will receive a dividend of $0.05650 per share based on the VWAP of $6.78 payable on July 10, 2019. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $10.81 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.30 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $18.11.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks Investment Management Life Insurance Utilities & Other
Bank of Montreal AGF Management Ltd. Great-West Lifeco Inc. BCE Inc.
Bank of Nova Scotia CI Financial Corp. Manulife Financial Corporation TransAlta Corp
CIBC IGM Financial Inc. Sun Life Financial Inc. TransCanada Corp
National Bank of Canada     Power Financial Corp.
Royal Bank of Canada     TMX Group Inc.
Toronto-Dominion Bank      


Distribution Details
Class A Share (PDV) $0.05650
Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.05250
Ex-Dividend Date: June 27, 2019
Record Date: June 28, 2019
Payable Date: July 10, 2019


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.primedividend.com info@quadravest.com

pdc.jpg

