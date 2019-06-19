Market Overview

Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

Globe Newswire  
June 19, 2019 9:00am   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annually) and $0.04583 for each Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable July 10, 2019 to shareholders on record as at June 28, 2019.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $19.52 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.24 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $27.77.

Financial 15 invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

Distribution Details
Class A Share (FTN) $0.12570
Preferred Share (FTN.PR.A) $0.04583
Ex-Dividend Date: June 27, 2019
Record Date: June 28, 2019
Payable Date: July 10, 2019


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.financial15.com 
info@quadravest.com 

