Fortinet's Ken Xie Named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2019 in Canada

Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO, Fortinet

"Canada is important to our business, Fortinet has operated there since the year 2000 and have important threat intelligence and research and development teams there, which are core to our success and continued growth. I am honored to be named a Glassdoor Top CEO in Canada. We value the recognition for Fortinet and our employees as we foster a culture of openness, teamwork and innovation where employees can grow their career every day."

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ:FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced Ken Xie, founder, chairman of the board, and CEO of Fortinet

has won a Glassdoor Top CEOs in 2019 Employees' Choice Award in Canada.

Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual award recognizing the Top CEOs, which highlights top leaders that employees value working for.

When employees submit reviews about their company on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate various factors about their employment experience, including their overall satisfaction and other workplace attributes, including senior management.

The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

A Culture of Openness, Teamwork and Innovation

Fortinet was also honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in Canada in 2019. The Employees' Choice Awards program is based entirely on the input of employees who voluntarily provide feedback on their workplace experience and companies on Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites. Fortinet received a high rating for its career opportunities and values – which include openness, teamwork and innovation, among other workplace attributes.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 400,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

