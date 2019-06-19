eSolutions Acquires RCM Software Vendor Practice Insight

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSolutions, a leading healthcare technology company working to strengthen providers' revenue health, today announced that it has acquired Practice Insight, a Houston, Texas-based clearinghouse and RCM software vendor that provides fast, secure and robust integrated EDI solutions.



More than 68,000 providers rely on Practice Insight's technology to edit and track claims in real-time, verify patient eligibility, process patient statements, provide patients with advance notice of procedure costs, and much more.

Practice Insight has built and maintains strategic partnerships with providers, payers and resellers. Through this transaction, eSolutions bolsters its industry-leading clearinghouse solutions and has an opportunity to introduce new product offerings to its respective markets.

This acquisition enhances eSolutions' commitment to delivering the best revenue cycle management products to its clients, including physicians and providers in the hospital, home health, hospice, health center, skilled nursing/long-term care and durable medical equipment markets. eSolutions is passionate about providing innovative technology and services that improve its clients' workflows, saving them time and money while enhancing their efficiency.

"At eSolutions, we are committed to delivering transformative products that help our clients grow and strengthen their revenue health," said Gerry McCarthy, CEO of eSolutions. "Practice Insight is known for improving the entire healthcare billing process by leveraging robust connections to payers and seamless integration with providers to reduce rejections, speed payments and increase total reimbursement. With this acquisition, we add complementary claims processing, workflow management capabilities, and analytics that enhance our revenue cycle suite of solutions. We look forward to continuing the excellent service and support that their clients have received over many years."

Both eSolutions and Practice Insight are aligned in their mission to provide the best revenue cycle tools, delivering outstanding client service and giving providers more time to focus on operational improvements and enhanced patient care. Through this acquisition, eSolutions continues its unparalleled growth while strengthening its overall product offering with a high-quality, proven platform.

"eSolutions shares our passion for making healthcare smarter and more efficient through increased transparency and next-generation revenue cycle workflow solutions," said Houston Johnson, founder of Practice Insight. "eSolutions' unwavering commitment to delivering industry-leading products makes this a great match, and its dedication for providing industry expertise and exemplary client service undoubtedly will benefit our clients."

Practice Insight clients will see no immediate changes to their software or the exceptional service they have grown accustomed to since 2003 when Practice Insight was founded.

About eSolutions

eSolutions is a healthcare technology company working to strengthen providers' revenue health so they can focus on what really matters – their patients. Our powerful, easy-to-use revenue cycle and workflow management tools, paired with our actionable data analysis and insights, improve efficiency, minimize denials and reduce time to revenue for our clients. Our essential solutions – focused on eligibility, claims, data & analytics, audits & denials, and quality & compliance – save providers time and money in an increasingly complex industry. For more than 20 years, providers of all types, including the nation's largest post-acute care organizations and health systems, have trusted us to deliver innovative, dynamic solutions and second-to-none client care. We are driven by a passion to provide solutions to our clients' tough challenges and to care for our clients the way they care for their patients. For more information, visit www.esolutionsinc.com .

