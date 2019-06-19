IPG Hosts Ninth Annual Global Breakfast at Cannes Festival of Creativity

Gabby Rivera, Natasha Lyonne, April Reign, Gabrielle Union and The New York Times ‘Overlooked' Featured

Program Focused on Marketing Industry's Impact on Representation and Celebration of Intersectionality

Top Marketers from Adobe, Levi Strauss & Co, Mars, Microsoft and Unilever Focused on Putting Concepts Into Action

New York, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) announced today that the company hosted its ninth annual women's breakfast in Cannes this year. The 2019 program, "With All Due Respect: Turning Intention Into Impact" recognized advertising's profound influence and impact and focused on the positive effects the marketing communications industry can have on societal inequalities and the celebration of intersectionality, plus the importance of creating stories that shine a spotlight on overlooked populations.

Michael Roth, IPG's Chairman and CEO, hosted the breakfast and introduced the multi-layered morning of programming, which opened with a look at global women through a lens of the Unstereotype Alliance, provided by Adema M. Sangale, Global Coordinator of the Unstereotype Alliance, and IPG's Heide Gardner, who is a Deputy Vice Chair of the Alliance. The Unstereotype Alliance, convened by UN Women, unites leaders across business, technology and creative industries to tackle the widespread prevalence of stereotypes often perpetuated through advertising and content.

The breakfast also featured Gabby Rivera, author, storyteller and creator of the first Lesbian Latina superhero for Marvel and Amy Padnani, The New York Times Editor of Obituaries, and Creator of Overlooked, the new section that is re-writing history to include women and marginalized groups.

The IPG Women's Breakfast also included a panel called "Marketers in Action," featuring five IPG clients, each a Global CMO, who together, spend billions of dollars in advertising each year. Maria Bartiromo, Anchor, FOX Business Network, moderated the panel. R/GA and Pivotal Ventures, a Melinda Gates Company, shared their approach to "overlooked investing" in order to facilitate gender equality including new creative work directed by Natasha Lyonne who was at the Breakfast as well.

Programming concluded with a conversation between April Reign, Founder, #OscarsSoWhite and Gabrielle Union, actress, executive producer and best-selling author.

"Our breakfasts at Cannes have consistently focused on the role of advertising and marketing for traditionally overlooked and mis-represented groups," noted Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO of IPG. "Advertising 'teaches' the public about what normal is for a society, what ideals are, who fits those ideals, and who doesn't. It has a huge role in socializing us about in-groups and out-groups, and can be the main source of information when people live segregated lives. Someone once said that advertising is about hope. Being invisible from media can have as powerful an effect as being visible and portrayed negatively.

"This year, we have so many incredible panelists and speakers with us, representing a diversity of industries, a diversity of thought, and exemplifying intersectionality. We recognize the power that our work has to create positive change in the world, and forums like this are an important way to create discussion and engage around the topic. It's our hope and commitment that we all go back to work with new learnings that ultimately change the way we partner with our clients and do business, creating work that moves brands and changes our world," he continued.

