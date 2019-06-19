Front Yard Residential Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Front Yard Residential Corporation ("Front Yard" or the "Company") (NYSE:RESI) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock. Front Yard will pay this quarterly dividend on July 12, 2019 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 28, 2019.



About Front Yard

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.

