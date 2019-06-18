Green Stream Moves Forward Under New Management Team

MALIBU, Calif., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC:GSFI), a holding company of Green Stream Finance, Inc., announced that the Company is moving its ambitious initiatives forward at an accelerated pace under an entirely new Management Team and Board of Directors. The Company is no longer a Nevada Company; it is domiciled in Wyoming and has updated its bylaws.



Mr. Ken Williams and Mr. Paul Khan, who served as President and Mergers & Acquisitions Consultant of Eagle Oil Holding Company, Inc., respectively, are no longer associated with Green Stream Holdings, Inc. or any of its subsidiary companies or projects. No Officers or Directors of Eagle Oil Holdings, Inc. are currently working with Green Stream Finance. Any investor queries relating to Green Stream's business plans or operations should be directed at Green Stream's Officers and Directors.

President of Green Stream, Ms. Madeline Cammarata, commented:

"On behalf of Green Stream, our executive team and our Board of Directors, we offer the very best wishes to Mr. Williams and Mr. Khan on future endeavors. Please direct any investor or press enquiries regarding any of our current and planned solar projects throughout the nation to current Green Stream team executives or Board members. Mr. Ray Anam, Secretary of the Company, will gladly answer any questions and/or claims any investors may have at info@greenstreamfinance.com ."

Under Cammarata, a branding expert with decades of experience, Green Stream has begun to further accelerate its growth strategy. Recent milestones include the Company's presentation of its trademarked solar greenhouse design technology at the American Institute of Architecture (AIA) Conference in Las Vegas, NV on June 6-8. This development comes on the heels of the Company's recent announcement that it had begun planning the construction of a solar greenhouse in Las Vegas to be in conjunction with famed architect Anthony Morali.

Additional new executives include Vice President, James Ware. Mr. Ware comes to Green Stream from Hughes Network/DirecTV, where he had experience in combined product sales, television programming, and hardware equipment sales and distribution. In addition to his extensive background in sales and marketing, Mr. Ware possesses vast experience in the field of construction and solar development.

Mr. Ray Anam, Secretary and Director of East Coast Operations for the Company, has extensive corporate finance and banking experience with both Bank of America and Merrill Lynch, having managed a multi-million dollar bank portfolio. Mr. Anam was also the founder and CEO of his own private consulting and equity firm, Ray Anam, Inc., where his core focus was on corporate lending, wealth management/private banking, commodities, mergers & acquisitions, performing & non-performing notes and real estate acquisition advisory.

Green Stream Finance, Inc. is a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Malibu and New York focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses, constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

