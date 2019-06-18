Light Reading to Host Cable Next-Gen Breakfast Workshop Series at SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo in New Orleans

New York, NY, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Light Reading, the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, is returning to SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo this fall to stage two breakfast workshops on the hottest tech topics in cable today – virtualization and 5G. The Cable Next-Gen Breakfast Workshop Series will feature leading MSO, CableLabs and vendor technologists discussing the opportunities and challenges that virtualization and 5G present for the cable industry.



Light Reading Cable/Video Practice Leader Alan Breznick will host the two breakfast workshops, Virtualizing the Cable Architecture on Tuesday, October 1 and 5G: Friend or Foe for Cable? on Wednesday, October 2, during the first two days of the Cable-Tec Expo show in New Orleans. Keynoters and panel speakers so far include:

Tim Burke, Vice President, Strategic Technology, Liberty Global

Craig Cowden, SVP, Wireless Technology, Charter Communications

Jeff Finkelstein, Executive Director, Advanced Technologies, Cox Communications

Steve Marsh, CTO, North America, Intraway

"With the cable industry now poised to make some pivotal moves in virtualization and facing new competitive threats from 5G in the mobile space, it's an ideal time to address both topics in depth," Breznick said. "So we will have some of cable's top technologists tackle the industry's way forward in these two critical areas."

Both breakfast workshops are free for all SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo attendees. To register for the workshops, please visit https://tmt.knect365.com/virtualizingcable/ .

Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen Breakfast Series is sponsored by Casa Systems, Incognito and Intraway. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, please contact sales@lightreading.com.





About Light Reading

