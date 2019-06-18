Brendan Naulty Joins Manus Bio to Lead Product Commercialization

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and AUGUSTA, Ga., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manus Bio Inc. (Manus Bio), a company which produces complex natural products through advanced fermentation, announced today that industry veteran Brendan Naulty has joined the company as President of Sweeteners and Natural Ingredients where he will lead the commercialization of Manus Bio's product portfolio. Brendan will be a member of the Manus Bio's executive team and report to its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ajikumar Parayil.

"Brendan's track record as a commercial leader in the Sweetener and Natural Food Ingredients business is unparalleled," said Dr. Ajikumar Parayil, Chief Executive Officer of Manus Bio. "We are thrilled to have Brendan join us and will leverage his experience and skills during this period of rapid commercial expansion for Manus, with multiple sweetener and other products entering the market."

Prior to joining Manus Bio, Mr. Naulty spent over 30 years in leadership and advisory positions in the Food & Food Ingredient Industries. At Pfizer, Mitsui & Co., and most recently as SVP of Ajinomoto North America, Brendan developed commercial teams which continually delivered double digit profit growth on products that generate hundreds of millions of dollars in revenues.

"Manus' capabilities uniquely position the company to solve major industry supply chain issues which today affect rare, and therefore expensive, natural ingredients used in our daily lives. Manus is addressing the growing demand for sustainable sources of high quality, complex ingredients which are typically found in small quantities in nature," said Mr. Naulty. "I'm impressed with how Manus has carefully built the capabilities necessary to produce natural ingredients in new ways. All of the pieces are in place, including technology, manufacturing, and an infrastructure to rapidly grow a successful company. I look forward to working with the Manus team to deliver on our vision."

Mr. Naulty has held leadership positions at The International Food Information Council (IFIC) The Calorie Control Council (CCC), The Glutamate Association (TGA) and The International Glutamate Technical Association (IGTC). Mr. Naulty holds an MBA in Marketing from DePaul University and a BS in Chemistry from Valparaiso University.

About Manus Bio

Manus Bio leverages rapid advances in Biology to produce complex natural ingredients used in our daily lives as flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, cosmetics, vitamins, pharmaceuticals and agricultural chemicals. Using its advanced fermentation technology, Manus Bio recreates natural processes for next-generation industrial biomanufacturing and provides sustainable and cost-effective sources of ingredients for health, wellness, and nutrition. To learn more, visit www.manusbio.com, or contact info@manusbio.com.

