Teligent, Inc. to Present at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference on June 19th 2019

Globe Newswire  
June 18, 2019 11:30am   Comments
BUENA, N.J., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT), a New Jersey based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, will be presenting at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference June 19, 2019. The Conference is taking place June 18th - June 19th, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace, New York.

Jason Grenfell-Gardner, Chief Executive Officer and Damian Finio, Chief Financial Officer of Teligent, Inc., will present on Wednesday June 19th at 1:50 p.m. PT. 

The presentation will be webcast and accessible online via the investors section of the Company's website at www.teligent.com.  A replay will be available for 30 days.  

About Teligent, Inc.
Teligent is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company.  Our mission is to be a leading player in the specialty generic prescription drug market.  Learn more on our website www.teligent.com.

Contact: 

Damian Finio
Teligent, Inc.
(856) 336-9117
www.teligent.com

