Redline Steel Expands Manufacturing and Product Line with New Investment





Capital Infusion from Decathlon Capital Partners to Drive Redline's Made-in-USA Growth

TANNER, AL, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Home décor manufacturing company Redline Steel announces a seven-figure investment from Decathlon Capital Partners to fuel growth.



Redline fabricates original and custom decorations made of steel, as well as canvas prints, premium candles and apparel for women and men. Steel décor includes customized address signs for outdoor use, monogrammed decorations and themed wall hangings. Canvas decorations are similarly themed, from U.S. flags to artwork for the kitchen and monogrammed prints. Veteran owned and operated, all Redline Steel products are manufactured in the United States.



"As our business grows, much of it thanks to word-of-mouth from our customers, the need to expand our manufacturing capacity became obvious," said Redline founder and CEO Colin Erwin. "Additional manufacturing capacity will also enable us to create new and beautiful décor. We have the vision. The folks at Decathlon understand what we can accomplish and their investment in the company will bring us closer to those goals."



Decathlon's Wayne Cantwell said his team is always interested in quality companies with solid growth prospects. With Redline Steel, the decision was obvious.



"They make beautiful objects that people are proud to display in their homes," Cantwell said. "Now the time has come to increase capacity, expand the product line and meet demand. Redline has a great management team that understands how to execute on their growth strategy. We're pleased to be a part of that."



About Redline Steel

Redline Steel is a customized décor manufacturing company inspired by design and relentless innovation to bring a level of quality unprecedented to what's been seen in home décor. The company is proudly veteran owned and operated and all products are 100 percent manufactured in the United States. Learn more at https://www.redlinesteel.com/.





About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

