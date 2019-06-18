Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Nabriva Therapeutics plc – NBRV

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) from November 1, 2018 through April 30, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Nabriva investors under the federal securities laws.



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 8, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nabriva's manufacturers failed to meet good manufacturing practices; (2) these manufacturers would be subject to inspections by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") in connection with Nabriva's New Drug Application ("NDA"); (3) as a result of the manufacturing deficiencies, Nabriva's NDA for CONTEPO was unlikely to be approved by the FDA; and (4) as a result, Nabriva's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

