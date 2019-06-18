CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MOMO, LTHM, CLDR and ZUO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Class Period: April 21, 2014 - April 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Momo Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Momo's compliance procedures and controls were inadequate to prevent, inter alia, illicit financial reporting activity; (ii) Momo's social and dating app, Tantan, was materially noncompliant with PRC law and/or regulations; (iii) Tantan was consequently at an increased risk of being removed from Chinese app stores at the direction of Chinese governmental authorities; and (iv) as a result, Momo's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Livent securities pursuant and/or traceable to initial public offering on or around October 11, 2018.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Livent Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. had been terminated; (2) as a result, the Company would be forced to fulfill its customer contracts using alternative vendors at reduced revenues and lower margins; (3) the Company had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a much lower price than any of the Company's existing contracts; (4) the Company's margins were squeezed due to the customer's increased orders; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Class Period: April 28, 2017 - June 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Cloudera, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Cloudera was finding it increasingly difficult to identify large enterprises interested in adopting the Company's Hadoop-based platform; (ii) Cloudera needed to expend an increasing amount of capital on sales and marketing activities to generate new revenues, even as new revenue opportunities were diminishing; and (iii) Cloudera had materially diminished sales opportunities and prospects and could not generate annual positive cash flows.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Class Period: April 12, 2018 - May 30, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Zuora, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would focus on implementing RevPro for new customers ahead of the deadline to comply with accounting standard ASC 606; (2) as a result, the Company lacked adequate resources to integrate RevPro with the core business; (3) the Company would focus on RevPro integration a year after the acquisition closed; (4) delays in integrating RevPro would materially impact the business; (5) the market for RevPro was limited to customers seeking to implement new accounting standards such as ASC 606; (6) after the deadline for ASC 606 compliance passed, demand for RevPro was reasonably likely to decline; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

