Jobcase Hires New Product Management Leader to Scale the Jobcase Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jobcase ( www.jobcase.com ), the social platform for the future of work, today announced the hire of Jeff Chow as Senior Vice President of Product Management.



Jeff comes to Jobcase after nearly two decades spent leading product and design organizations, developing innovative cross platform experiences for both business and consumer audiences. Jeff has succeeded as both entrepreneur (having led three startups from launch through sale) as well as product leadership positions at some of the world's largest consumer internet companies. Notably, Jeff has led Product and Design teams at both Google and TripAdvisor, where he created high sheen user experiences powered by modern day Machine Learning and AI techniques impacting the lives of hundreds of millions of consumers.

"Our whole team is incredibly excited for Jeff to join the leadership of Jobcase and to help us evolve our product to best empower our members," said Jobcase founder and CEO Fred Goff. "We need to make it easier for workers to navigate their worklife and we also need to make it easier for other companies, non-profits and governments to support this mission of empowering people. Jeff gets our mission and brings a product sophistication which I am confident will help evolve our product suite in ways that both our members and partners will love."

Having driven product and business success at scale makes Jeff a great fit for Jobcase as the company looks to expand its product and member features following a successful growth-equity funding round earlier this year. Jeff joins an executive team that includes the recent hire of Chief Financial Officer, Beth Clymer, formerly of Bain Capital.

"As disruptive technologies drive massive changes in the workforce, there's a need for a service that advocates for workers and helps them navigate the changing nature of work," said Jeff Chow, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Jobcase. "I couldn't be more thrilled to be joining Jobcase, a truly mission-driven organization that has resonated with millions of everyday working Americans. I'm excited to work with such a talented team to build and expand the member experience to help the entire Jobcase community."

Recently ranked as the fourth largest online destination for career resources in the USA, Jobcase serves more than 100 million registered members with over 25 million unique active Jobcasers visiting each month. Jobcase is a hyper-growth Kendall Square company that is dedicated to the mission of empowering workers. As Goff stated, "Jobcase momentum translates to worker's momentum. We are committed to increasing services to our community, empowering more workers for success in their own future-of-work, and then leveraging that scale to advocate for workers everywhere. Jobcasers deserve a happy and meaningful worklife – we love helping them achieve that."

The Jobcase mission is to empower the world's workers. Jobcase.com is the free open-access social media platform where over 100 million registered members manage all aspects of their work-lives. Jobcase technology also powers over 100 job sites and many non-profit driven activities via its Jobcase network. Jobcase has emerged as one of the fastest growing technology companies in Boston and is an industry-affiliated partner of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, CSAIL. Jobcase also provides pro-bono services for non-profit organizations who share in their mission of empowerment, such as the Chicago Urban League. For more information, visit www.jobcase.com or contact LaunchSquad for Jobcase.

