Puration with Kali-Extracts Initiate Production of New 25 mg CBD Beverage Under $1.5 Million Contract

DALLAS, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (OTC:PURA) ("PURA") and Kali-Extracts, Inc. (aka Kali, Inc.) (OTC:KALY) ("KALY") today announced initiating production of a new beverage infused with 25 mg of hemp derived CBD. Most CBD infused beverages contain only 5 mg of CBD with a few containing 10 mg. Beverages with 25 mg of CBD are hard to find. PURA has been producing a CBD infused sports water infused with 10 mg of CBD since 2017. PURA markets and sells the CBD sports water under the brand name EVERx and achieved over $1 million in sales in 2018. PURA has the sole license of KALY's U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process. PURA and KALY have partnered on the development of a CBD extraction that can support a clear and sustained suspension at the 25 mg level. As of today, the production of a 25 mg CBD beverage has been initiated for production at a Texas facility. Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a new law last week legalizing hemp and hemp-derived products. The 25 mg CBD beverage is being produced in fulfillment of a $1.5 million contract where PURA is producing the beverage under a private label for a third party. PURA has in turn engaged KALY for its extract expertise.



PURA Speculative Buy Recommendation and $0.25 PPS Target w/Potential to $0.35

Goldman Small Cap Research has released a new research report recommending PURA as a Speculative BUY with a $0.25 PPS Target. Goldman Small Cap Research further reports that the shares of PURA "have the potential to reach the $0.35 mark." The report highlights PURA's growing EVERx CBD Sports Water sales and the coming introduction of new beverages as well as the potential for the company to exceed its 2019 sales targets through the pending doubling of its production capacity and through planned acquisitions. The report further details recent updates intended to accelerate the issue of Nouveau (USOTC: NOUV) stock to PURA shareholders in a dividend distribution. Notably, the report points to the capacity and quality improvements enabled by the addition of a new team member with exceptional beverage industry professional experience.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

