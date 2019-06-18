Novo to Present at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research Metals and Natural Resources Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. ("Novo" or the "Company") (TSXV:NVO, OTCQX:NSRPF) is pleased to announce its participation at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research Metals Conference in Holmdel, New Jersey. Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Chairman and President of Novo, will be available to meet with investors on June 20th, 2019. In addition to one-on-one meetings, a presentation by Dr. Hennigh will take place on June 20th from 11:30am-12:00pm E.D.T.

The presentation will be webcast live with a link available on the Company's website where a PDF of the presentation will also be posted.

Live audio link:

http://wsw.com/webcast/vir18/

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo's focus is to explore and develop gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and Novo has built up a significant land package covering approximately 12,000 sq km with varying ownership interests. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com



On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

"Quinton Hennigh"

Quinton Hennigh

President and Chairman

