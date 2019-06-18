Pacific Green Builds Out Senior Sales Team appointing Atle Haugen as Sales Director, Marine Direct Sales

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (PGTK or the "Company") (OTCQB:PGTK), owner of the ENVI-Marine™ and ENVI-Clean™ Exhaust Gas Scrubbing Systems, today announced the appointment of Atle Haugen as Sales Director, Marine Direct Sales.



Haugen joins from the international exhaust gas scrubbing business, Clean Marine AS, where for the last six years he led sales in the Americas and Europe.

Along with PGTK's new Vice President, Marine Direct Sales, Frode Helland-Evebo, Haugen was responsible for fast sales growth and helping to establish Clean Marine as one of the world's largest scrubber manufacturers. Prior to accepting the position with PGTK, Haugen was unaware of Frode Helland-Evebo's employment at PGT.

Pacific Green Executive Director, Scott Poulter commented, "We are pleased to make another experienced hire to cultivate our order book for our state of the art ENVI-Marine™ scrubber systems and manage the rapid commercial growth of our class-leading products. Alte Haugen brings the ideal skill set and experience to support the achievement of our goals, and we enthusiastically welcome him to the organization."

Haugen joined Clean Marine from Wärsilä's Hamworthy division as a Process/Project Engineer where he was involved in R&D and project related work within the marine exhaust gas scrubbing branch and graduated from Norway's Telemark University College in 2011, with a bachelor degree within Gas and Energy Technology.

About Pacific Green Technologies, Inc.

In support of the world's need for cleaner and more sustainable energy, Pacific Green Technologies has developed a portfolio of patented, emission control technologies that remove pollutants from marine engine, power plant and waste incinerator exhaust streams to meet increasingly stringent environmental standards. Pacific Green solutions utilize its patented "Turbo Head Technology™" which enables a more thorough mixing of exhaust gases and a chosen reagent solution that delivers more effective contaminant removal in a system that is both smaller and more efficient to build and operate.

Pacific Green formed a strategic joint venture with PowerChina SPEM, a unit of China's largest engineering, procurement, and construction firm, to support the manufacture, design, and installation of its solutions on a global scale, while also serving as an in-country sales agent for commercial opportunities in mainland China.

For more information: www.pacificgreentechnologies.com

