AGTC to Present at BMO Capital Markets 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference on June 25, 2019

GAINESVILLE, Fla., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Sue Washer, President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the BMO Capital Markets 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference on June 25, 2019, at 3:40pm ET in New York.



A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessible by visiting ir.agtc.com/events-and-presentations . A replay will be available on the company's website following the event.

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that uses a proprietary gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its initial focus is in the field of ophthalmology, where it has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP), achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 & ACHM CNGA3) and X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS). In addition to its clinical trials, AGTC has preclinical programs in optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), which is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), and other ophthalmology and otology indications. The optogenetics program is being developed in collaboration with Bionic Sight. In addition to its product pipeline, AGTC has a significant intellectual property portfolio and extensive expertise in the design of gene therapy products including capsids, promoters and expression cassettes, as well as expertise in the formulation, manufacture and physical delivery of gene therapy products.

