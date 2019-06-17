Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Intermolecular, Electronics for Imaging, El Paso Electric, and Gardner Denver on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Intermolecular, Inc., Electronics for Imaging, Inc., El Paso Electric Company, and Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



Intermolecular, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI)

Buyer: Merck KGaA

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on May 6, 2019 and valued at $62 million, Intermolecular stockholders will receive $1.20 in cash for each share of Intermolecular common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Intermolecular and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Intermolecular investigation go to: https://bespc.com/imi/ .

Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII)

Buyer: Siris Capital Group, LLC

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on April 15, 2019 and valued at $1.7 billion, Electronics for Imaging stockholders will receive $37.00 in cash for each share of Electronics for Imaging common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Electronics for Imaging and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Electronics for Imaging investigation go to: https://bespc.com/efii/ .

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE)

Buyer: Infrastructure Investments Fund

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 3, 2019 and valued at $4.3 billion, El Paso Electric stockholders will receive $68.25 in cash for each share of El Paso Electric common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether El Paso Electric and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the El Paso Electric investigation go to: https://bespc.com/ee/.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI)

Buyer: Ingersoll-Rand plc

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on April 30, 2019, Ingersoll Rand shareholders are to own 50.1% of the combined company, with existing stockholders of Gardner Denver owning 49.9% of the combined company. The investigation focuses on whether Gardner Denver and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Gardner Denver investigation go to: https://bespc.com/gdi/ .

