SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Sprint Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – S

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sprint Corporation ("Sprint" or the "Company") (NYSE:S) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Southern District of New York, and indexed under 19-cv-05272, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Sprint securities between January 31, 2019 and April 16, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is brought on behalf of the Class for violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), 15 U.S.C. §§ 78j(b) and 78t(a) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the SEC, 17 C.F.R. § 240.10b-5.



Sprint is a communications company offering a comprehensive range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, and unbeknownst to investors, Sprint misled investors by highlighting that it had 309,000 total postpaid net additions, a widely-watched metric by Wall Street analysts, while failing to disclose that these additions were not new customers, but instead driven by free lines offered to Sprint customers and the inclusion of less valuable tablet and other non-phone devices, as well as pre- to post-paid migrations that do not represent new Sprint customers.

The truth was revealed on April 15, 2019, when Sprint filed a letter with the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") regarding the "Applications of T-Mobile US, Inc. and Sprint Corporation for Consent to Transfer Control of Licenses and Authorizations, WT Docket No. 18-197." (the "FCC Letter").

The FCC Letter was referenced in a Wall Street Journal Article entitled T-Mobile- Sprint Deal Runs Into Resistance From DOJ Antitrust Staff", published on April 16, 2019. The article made reference to the FCC Letter, noting that "Sprint said in a Monday FCC filing that its current performance would be unsustainable without the merger due to weak network infrastructure and a customer base prone to leave in search of better deals."

Following the submission of the FCC Letter, Sprint's stock price fell from $6.10 per share at close on Friday, April 12, 2019 to $5.88 per share at close on Monday, April 15, 2019, a drop of almost 4%. Sprint shares fell again following the publication of the April 16, 2019 WallStreet Journal article, from a close of $6.01 on April 16, 2019 to $5.64 per share at the close on April 17, 2019, a drop of over 6%.

